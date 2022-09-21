ATU Galway to host public conference on sports concussion

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – ATU Galway will this Friday host a public conference on concussion in sports.

The conference is the last in a series of events delivered through the Erasmus+ funded “Get Your Head in the Game SCAT” project.

It aims to develop an in-depth understanding of concussion in sport and develop specific training for amateur and club sports.

The conference takes place at the Dublin Road campus on Friday at 10am.

Dr Lisa Ryan hopes that changes will be made to accommodate the findings.