Galway Bay FM

24 December 2023

~1 minutes read

ATU Galway to benefit from €8.5m funding

Share story:
ATU Galway to benefit from €8.5m funding

ATU Galway is set to benefit from funding of €8.5 announced for the Atlantic Technological University, which has campuses across the west and north-west.

It’s part of an overall funding package worth €50m announced by Minister for Higher Education, Simon Harris.

It aims to move newly established TU’s past the establishment phase and to help embed them deeper into the regions they serve.

The beneficiaries are ATU, Dundalk IT, Munster TU, South-East TU, TU Dublin and Technical University of the Shannon.

Share story:

Galway Bay fm's localised version of Twas the Night Before Christmas

Well it’s been a very busy Christmas week here at Galway Bay fm We had our Santa Show Swop Day on Wednesday, during which we had a lot of fun As a f...

Vigil for Palestine being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch

A vigil for Palestine is being held tomorrow at Spanish Arch in Galway city. People interested in joining are invited to assemble at 4PM, and the group wi...

Motorist caught 30km/hr over speed limit on M6 Carnmore West on Go Slow Day

One motorist in Galway has been caught driving 30km/hr over the speed limit on the M6 Carnmore West. Gardaí are out in force today, monitoring speed, and...

Slight drop in unemployment figures in Galway during November

There was a slight drop in the unemployment figures for Galway during the month of November. The number of people on the live register stood at 8,250 R...