ATU Galway student named “Innovative Student Engineer of the Year”

A mechanical engineering student at ATU Galway has been named the ‘Siemens Innovative Student Engineer of the Year 2023’.

The annual award recognises the student, or team, that has conceived and developed an innovative or commercially viable project.

Roy Sheridan, from Castlebar, was presented with the award for his desktop CNC prototype machine.

It can be used by hobbyists, industry and students for STEM teaching and training – and to produce miniature parts and products.