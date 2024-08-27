Galway Bay FM

27 August 2024

~1 minutes read

ATU Galway planning major new STEM facility at Dublin Road campus

Share story:
ATU Galway planning major new STEM facility at Dublin Road campus

ATU Galway is planning to construct a major new STEM facility at its Dublin Road Campus.

It’d be a 5,500 sqm building that would front onto the Ballybane Road.

STEM is a common acronym for four closely linked fields – science, technology, engineering and maths.

ATU Galway is now looking to build a major new STEM building that incorporates the schools of science and computing, and the school of engineering.

It’d be located on the Ballybane side and would have a huge visual footprint, standing in similar size and scale to the main building overlooking the Dublin Road.

The new facility would include lecture theatres and seminar rooms, laboratories, offices, group work areas and various other education spaces.

It would be attached to the existing School of Engineering and School of Science building, with linking bridges at first floor level.

Plans have now been lodged with city planners and a decision is due in October.

Share story:

Funding for two Galway projects under Disability and Participation Awareness Fund

Funding has been allocated to two Galway projects under the Disability and Participation Awareness Fund. In total, 14 projects across the country will sha...

12 hour status yellow rain warning to come into effect in Galway from 10 tonight

The heavy rain leading into tonight’s Status yellow rain warning for Galway will make flooding more likely according to Met Eireann. The warning for...

University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for student accommodation

University of Galway SU President says the State needs to take responsibility for providing student accommodation. With the new college term just weeks aw...

Four Galway schools recognised with Irish Heart Foundation awards

Four Galway schools are heading into the new academic year with CPR awards. The Irish Heart Foundation awards recognise schools for training their student...