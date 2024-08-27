ATU Galway planning major new STEM facility at Dublin Road campus

ATU Galway is planning to construct a major new STEM facility at its Dublin Road Campus.

It’d be a 5,500 sqm building that would front onto the Ballybane Road.

STEM is a common acronym for four closely linked fields – science, technology, engineering and maths.

ATU Galway is now looking to build a major new STEM building that incorporates the schools of science and computing, and the school of engineering.

It’d be located on the Ballybane side and would have a huge visual footprint, standing in similar size and scale to the main building overlooking the Dublin Road.

The new facility would include lecture theatres and seminar rooms, laboratories, offices, group work areas and various other education spaces.

It would be attached to the existing School of Engineering and School of Science building, with linking bridges at first floor level.

Plans have now been lodged with city planners and a decision is due in October.