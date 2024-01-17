ATU Galway joins international alliance to combat plastic pollution

ATU Galway has joined an international alliance to combat plastic pollution in the Atlantic Ocean.

The initiative unites partners from Spain, France and Portugal.

The Blue Point project has two broad objectives.

Combating plastic pollution in the Atlantic Ocean, and boosting the blue economy.

It aims to achieve this by retrieving and repurpose marine plastics found in the ocean, with a specific focus on the Bay of Biscay.

ATU’s specific role in the partnership involves investigating the feasibility of sorting and cleaning macro-plastics recovered from the ocean.

According to a recent report, our oceans contain 140 million tonnes of waste – and plastics account for 80 percent.