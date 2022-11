Galway Bay fm newsroom – ATU Galway is to host an Open Day this Saturday

Secondary school students, parents, teachers, and mature applicants have all been invited to attend the event, which runs from 10am-1pm.

It will showcase the courses on offer at the university – registration is open on atu.ie/openday.

Lorraine Cunningham, ATU Galway-Mayo Schools Liaison Officer, explains what will be on offer.