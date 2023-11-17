ATU Galway has higher direct employment rates than University of Galway

Graduates of ATU Galway are more likely to go into direct employment than those from the University of Galway.

It’s as more students from UG pursue further study after graduating, while those in technological universities tend to begin working.

The findings are contained in the Graduate Outcomes Survey for the Class of 2022, published today.

Around 85 percent of Undergraduate Honours Degree graduates from Technological Universities are in employment nine months after graduation.

On the other hand, this figure is between 64 and 85 percent for Universities.

In the University of Galway for example, almost a third of Undergraduate Honours Degree graduates from the Class of 2022 were in further study.

This compares to just over ten percent of this same cohort from ATU.