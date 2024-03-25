Galway Bay FM

25 March 2024

ATU business students win western Canadian student competition

Four students in the School of Business at ATU Galway-Mayo have won first place in the West Canada Business Competition hosted by Douglas College in Vancouver.

The team comprised Galway students Tomas Feerick, third year accounting student from Monivea; Panna Miko, fourth year marketing and sales student from the city and Martin Lohan, fourth year business student from Barnaderg along with Cavan’s Nicole O’Reilly.

In addition, the team won 2nd prize in the Strategic Plan category and Panna Miko won 2nd place in the individual overall category.

The competition involved students using specialist simulation software to run a company and make changes to their business strategy as the competition progressed.

The ATU Business School team was mentored by Colm Kelleher.

