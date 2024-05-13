Galway Bay FM

13 May 2024

ATU and University of Galway join together to host a world congress

ATU and University of Galway have joined together to host the International Federation for Home Economics next month.

The World Congress of the Federation will take place from June 23 to June 28 on the University of Galway campus.

This partnership between the two universities highlights their joint commitment to advancing academic excellence and to promoting Galway and the west of Ireland internationally.

The conference is expected to welcome up to 800 international delegates to Galway, bringing an economic boost to the city.

It will also showcase the academic work of ATU St Angelas in the discipline Home Economics to a global audience.

