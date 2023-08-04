Attendance in Ballybrit well up for Galway Hurdle Day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The attendance in Ballybrit at the big day of the Summer Racing festival, Galway Hurdle Day, was up 2700 on last year

Just under 26 thousand people went through the turnstiles yesterday for the afternoon meet

The week to date is up by over 5000 on last year’s attendance for the first four days

Yesterday, the focus of the crowds was as much on fashion as the horses

A Cork-based Filipina native was named the Best Dressed Lady

Maritess McCarty took home a 10 thousand euro cash prize after seeing off fierce competition from 14 other finalists.

Meanwhile, Anne-Marie Corbett, who described herself as Cork reared but Galway born, claimed the title of Best Hat – as well as a 3 thousand euro prize

One fashion item did not feature in the Best Dressed and that was a pair of 700 euro pink Manola Blahniks high heels which were found dumped in a bin at the racecourse

Racing continues today in Ballybrit with the first race switching back to evening time at 5pm