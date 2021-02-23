Attack rate of new COVID-19 variant in some Galway city households up to 100%

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The attack rate of the new variant of COVID-19 in some households in Galway city has been up to 100%.

Dr. Breda Smyth, Director of Public Health in the West, says that while the positivity rate at the test centre in Galway has been decreasing from the peak of the third wave and stands at 5.8%, there has been a setback in Galway city with a very large outbreak in the younger population.

The five day average rate of the virus in Galway is reducing and now stands at 53 while the 14 day incidence rate is much higher than the national average at 328.

Dr. Smyth told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that infection prevention control measures are key when a case has been confirmed in a household and the person should not leave their room and keep all touch items separate.

She said the new variant presents more challenges due to its transmissibility and that has been evident with the recent large outbreak in Galway city – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…