Athlone to Galway Greenway tender company steps away due to its complexity and scale

Share story:

Galway Bay fm newsroom -RPS, the tender company for the Athlone to Galway Greenway, has stepped away from the project

RPS has advised the lead authority, Westmeath County Council, that the project is no longer financially viable for the company.

In a statement it says the decision is due to the complexity and scale of the route, and the upward market pressures in recent years.

It also outlines plans by Westmeath County Council and RPS to minimise delays to the project.

Galway County Council has made an assurance that public and landowner engagement will continue while it seeks a new consultant.

Speaking to Galway Talks, greenway action group campaigner, Tricha Donohue, says this is an opportunity to review the project