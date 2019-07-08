Athenry’s new wastewater treatment plant to reduce pollution of Clarin river

Galway bay fm newsroom:
Athenry’s new wastewater treatment plant reduces the potential for pollution in the Clarin River.
That’s according to Infrastructure Programme Regional Lead for Irish Water, Colm Boyd.
Irish Water has invested 5 million euro to ensure that wastewater arising from Athenry is treated and discharged in compliance with Urban Wastewater Treatment regulations.
The new plant will have capacity to support a population of almost 10 thousand.
For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news: