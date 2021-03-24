Athenry’s Louis O’Hara to make another bid for Dáil seat in Galway East

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry’s Louis O’Hara, who narrowly missed out on winning a Dáil seat in Galway East lat year has been selected by Sinn Fein to contest the next General Election, well ahead of a date being set

The selection convention, which was held over Zoom this week was convened by a representative from the West Cúige of Sinn Féin and was also addressed by Roscommon-Galway TD Claire Kerrane.

23 year old Louis O’Hara defeated his party colleague Stiofán de Lundres O’Dálaigh following a postal vote involving all Sinn Féin members based in the constituency.