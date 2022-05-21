Athenry’s Agricultural Show returns for first time since 2019

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Athenry Agricultural Show is returning tomorrow for the first time since 2019.

As with previous years, there will be a wide range of classes in categories such as showjumping, equine, sheep and dog showing, and baking.

Many categories will hold championships, and a range of qualifiers for other shows throughout the country will also be available.

A full schedule of classes is available on the Athenry agri show website.

Assistant show secretary and PRO, Mary O’Keeffe says everyone is excited to see the return of the event.