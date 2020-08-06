Athenry weather station records wettest July since 2010

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The weather station in Athenry recorded its wettest July since 2010 last month.

The station recorded rainfall reaching over 174 mm during the period.

All available monthly sunshine totals were below their long-term average.

Monthly mean wind speeds ranged from over 10km per hour at Ballyhaise, County Cavan to over 25 km per hour at Mace Head in Carna.

The cool, Atlantic dominated weather from the end of June continued right through July with winds mostly between south-westerly and north-westerly.

With just 104 hours of sunshine last month – the weather station at Dublin Airport recorded the dullest July in 34 years.

But the forecast is looking up, with warm, dry weather predicted for the weekend.