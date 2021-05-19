Athenry Traders Group raises concerns over public realm enhancement project plans

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry Traders Group has raised serious concerns over proposals for upgrade works at key areas in the town.

The Market Square public realm enhancement project is now open for public submissions until the end of the month and sets out to reimagine the town centre by investing in quality of life and quality of experience.

Six options have been put forward by Galway County Council as part of the preliminary design stage.

These include options for the pedestrianisation of Davis Street and Burke’s Lane after 11am and the creation of a public plaza.

Athenry Traders Group, which represents over 80 businesses in Athenry, says it’s deeply unhappy with the six options presented and argues the document goes directly against their submission.

The campaigners have highlighted their vision to include a town that is pedestrian and cyclist friendly and also open to slow moving traffic following the examples of Castlebar and Westport.

The group has raised concerns including the pedestrianisation of the town centre, the consideration of a new plaza area at Market Square and the alleged lack of sufficient disability access.