15 May 2024

Athenry teen scoops two national awards at Student Enterprise Finals

Athenry teen scoops two national awards at Student Enterprise Finals

Cormac Monaghan from Presentation College Athenry has taken first prize in the Intermediate category at this year’s Student Enterprise Programme National Finals in Mullingar.

Supported by the Local Enterprise Office Galway, Cormac also won the Sustainability Award

It’s the first time a Galway student has won a national award at this prestigious event

Cormac’s enterprise, Esker Timber Creations, manufactures unique wooden products from repurposed pallet wood.

81 student businesses contested three main categories for the Final in what is Ireland’s largest entrepreneurship programme for second level students.

28,000 students from almost 500 secondary schools across the country take part.

