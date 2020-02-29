Athenry study lays roadmap for future development of public spaces

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The findings of a feasibility study on the future of public spaces in Athenry have laid a roadmap for how such spaces may be developed in the future.

The ‘Reimagine Athenry’ project aimed to identify improvements that can be made to public spaces – as well as explore different uses for heritage buildings.

The study was commissioned by Athenry Community Council and Amicitia – and included public consultation and online surveys.

The findings of the study were presented at the Amicitia Social Hub at Old Church Street last evening.

Chair of the Re-imagine Athenry steering committee, Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn, says feedback from the public created a vision of what the town could look like.

