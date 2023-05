A student from Athenry was among the winners in the Irish category at a national skills competition.

Laoise Nic Aindrease from Colaiste an Eachreidh was one of 1,000 students to take part in the AIB Career Skills Competition.

It gives students the chance to reflect on the skills they developed during their work experience and explain how those skills can help them in their future career.

Laoise was commended for writing about her work experience As Gaeilge.