Athenry secondary schools in need of further accommodation as demand soars

Share story:

A request has been made to the Department of Education for new accommodation to be fast-tracked for secondary schools in Athenry.

Both Clarin College and Presentation College Athenry are at full capacity despite both moving into new buildings in the last three years

Open nights held at both schools recently indicate that the schools will have waiting lists, and parents may have to look at other options

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney says he has contacted the Department.