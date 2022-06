Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local councillor says a recent incident which saw a HGV stuck in Athenry, causing traffic chaos, shows the clear need for the completion of the Northern Ring Road.

Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn has raised the issue at Municipal District level.

Cllr Herterich explained how a very long truck became wedged at Church Street.

Councillor Herterich-Quinn says Athenry is a medieval town and completely unsuited to large vehicles.