Athenry public meeting to discuss applications for street enhancement scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will be held in Athenry tomorrow to discuss how local businesses and home-owners can take a collaborative approach to a new street enhancement scheme.

The pilot scheme aims to improve the visual appearance and character of towns and make them more attractive to residents and visitors, as well as encourage further investment.

The scheme is now open for applications from Athenry and Ballinasloe and offers funding of up to 50 percent of the cost of qualifying works – which include painting, signage replacement, shopfront improvement, lighting and street furniture.

Grants can vary from between 500 euro and 4 thousand euro per building.

A public meeting to discuss the scheme will take place at Athenry Community Hall tomorrow evening at 6pm.

Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn says she’s reached out to local businesses and the local Tidy Towns committee – and is hopeful a collaborative approach can be taken…

