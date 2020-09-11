Athenry principal warns of more controversy as CAO offers come out today

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Athenry principal has warned there could be more controversy stemming from the release of first round CAO offers at 2pm today.

Principal at Presentation College Athenry Cathal Moore, says the anxiety for students could be worse today than it was on Leaving Cert results day as many of them won’t get their desired course.

It follows the ongoing debate about the merit of this year’s calculated grades system and the subsequent grade inflation which it has led to.

Cathal Moore says students have no idea if the points they received on Monday will be enough to secure their desired third level course.

He argues that the situation is perhaps even harder for students who are using CAO points from previous years or those who will sit the state exam next summer.

Meanwhile, Guidance Counsellor at St. Joseph’s College ‘The Bish’, Barry McDermott has echoed Cathal Moore’s concerns for students.

He says, however, there are other options for those who may feel disappointed today – more on Galway Bay fm news on the hour.