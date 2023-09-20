Galway Bay FM

20 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Athenry principal says teacher concerns about assessing own students Leaving Cert “comes from good place”

Share story:
Athenry principal says teacher concerns about assessing own students Leaving Cert “comes from good place”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teachers reservations about assessing their own student’s Leaving Cert papers always came from a good place.

That’s according to Principal of Clarin College Athenry, Daniel Hyland, as the Department has announced the plans have been suspended.

Revised curriculums in seven subjects that were due to be introduced from 2025 will not now contain any teacher-based assessment.

A study into the impact of AI on the education system is to be carried out by the State Examinations Commission first.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Daniel Hyland said while this is only a “pause” rather than a reversal, teachers had valid concerns.

Share story:

Sod officially turned on new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod has been officially turned on the new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park Hospital. The Adult CF Out Pati...

Galway professor says AI is a significant challenges for educators

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University of Galway Professor Michael Madden says artificial intelligence is a significant challenge facing educators. He ...

Monivea to get €25,000 in flood relief funding

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Monivea is to get €25,000 in flood relief funding. The Office of Public Works is funding the works at Cahernaglass under ...

Galway to light up purple and host swim events to support World GO day

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway will light up purple today and host a number of swim events at beaches in support of World GO day. Research by the ...