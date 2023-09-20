Athenry principal says teacher concerns about assessing own students Leaving Cert “comes from good place”

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teachers reservations about assessing their own student’s Leaving Cert papers always came from a good place.

That’s according to Principal of Clarin College Athenry, Daniel Hyland, as the Department has announced the plans have been suspended.

Revised curriculums in seven subjects that were due to be introduced from 2025 will not now contain any teacher-based assessment.

A study into the impact of AI on the education system is to be carried out by the State Examinations Commission first.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Daniel Hyland said while this is only a “pause” rather than a reversal, teachers had valid concerns.