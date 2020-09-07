Athenry Principal says room for improvement with leaving cert calculated grades system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Athenry secondary school principal has described the leaving certificate calculated grades system as not entirely satisfactory.

Principal of Presentation College Athenry Cathal Moore argues that the results should have been released sooner, and a day should have been set aside for students to collect their results in school.

It comes as over three thousand Galway students have received their result today.

Nationally, 60 thousand students were issued their grades with record breaking results being awarded across all subjects.

Marks at all levels have risen by an average of 4.4 percentage points compared to last year.

Students who are unhappy with their results have the option to sit the leaving cert in November.

This will mean a resumption of studies and having to wait until Autumn 2021 to attend third level.

Principal of the Mercy Secondary School in Tuam Gearoid Breen says students will most likely wait for CAO offers on Friday before they consider sitting the exam in November.

Principal from St Cuan’s College in Castleblakeney Colette Kennedy Walsh says she believes the Department has placed particular emphasis in Junior Cert results in determining grades.

Students are also being reminded that there are other routes to access higher education.

Principal of Galway Community College Brian Melia says there are a number of alternative options open to students receiving their results today.

Meanwhile the Education Minister Norma Foley has acknowledged that not every student will be happy.

She is urging any in doubt about their future to talk with their teacher or reach out for support.