Athenry principal says local schools seeing upwards trend in teachers moving West

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A principal in Athenry says local schools are seeing an upwards trend in experienced teachers moving West.

Nationally, principals are reporting a teacher shortage ahead of the academic year, with a lack of housing and the cost of living being blamed.

However, Principal of Clarin College in Athenry, Daniel Hyland, says he finds this is actually helping the case for many Galway schools.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Daniel says schools here are generally not struggling to hire experienced teachers.