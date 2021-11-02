Athenry-Oranmore councillors reject local budget for 2022

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry-Oranmore councillors are the latest elected representatives in Galway to unanimously reject the proposed budget for their local area for 2022.

It comes as councillors in the Tuam and Loughrea municipal districts also voted against their local budgets at County Hall yesterday, citing serious concerns over funding shortfalls.

The message has been unified and consistent – that Galway County Council is severely underfunded and a clear message must be sent to central Government that something has to change.

It’s long been argued by councillors, senators and TDs that the local authority receives far less funding per capita than other counties and services are starting to crumble as a result.

At a meeting of the Athenry-Oranmore district this afternoon, local councillors voted unanimously to follow the example set by their colleagues and reject their local budget area for 2022, which is worth almost €4m.