Athenry-Oranmore councillors consider lobbying Eir over broadband coverage

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The broadband officer in the county council is to be requested to attend a meeting of Athenry/Oranmore Municipal District Council to discuss connectivity in the county.

Councillor Martina Kinane raised the matter at a meeting of the MDC this week stating that several businesses have complained about the lack of fibre broadband in their area.

She cited one example as being Galway Bay Golf Club in Renville, which has facilities for conferences but can’t host them because of a lack of fibre broadband.

The Fianna Fáil councillor wants to liaise with the council’s broadband officer with a view to contacting Eir on behalf of businesses in the district.

Councillor Kinane says having a point of contact could resolve the issues faster