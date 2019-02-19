Athenry Oranmore councillors call for fencing along 300 metre segment of N84 road near Carrowbrowne

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry Oranmore councillors are calling for fencing along a 300 metre segment of the N84 road near Carrowbrowne.

The motion was put forward by Councillor James Charity at a meeting of the Athenry Oranmore municipal district council – following numerous collisions with horses along the road over the last 18 months.

The Independent councillor proposed that the funding be allocated under the roads budget for Athenry/Oranmore immediately and that reimbursement be sought from agencies such as Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Council officials say that erecting fencing is not a matter for the council as it is a national road. is calling for a multi-agency approach to ensure protective measures are put in place.

Director of Services, Jim Cullen says the construction of the fencing could set a precedent and said the council would not be able to carry out the motion fully.

The Director added that the council will liaise with TII and landowners to examine what can be done.



