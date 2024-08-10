Galway Bay FM

Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara chosen as Sinn Fein Candidate for Galway East in General Election

Athenry/Oranmore Councillor Louis O’Hara has been selected as Sinn Fein’s candidate for Galway East in the upcoming General Election.

Councillor O’Hara was selected through the party’s internal general election candidate convention and only won his seat in the latest local elections two months ago.

He stated in a post on X that he was ‘honoured’ to have been chosen by Sinn Fein to contest the election in Galway East.

He also said that he was looking forward to delivering on the party’s message of a ‘fair, equal and united Ireland in the constituency in the weeks and months ahead.’

