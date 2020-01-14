Athenry/Oranmore councillor Gabe Cronnelly formally launches Seanad bid

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry/Oranmore councillor Gabe Cronnelly has formally launched his bid for the Seanad.

The Independent councillor and the Deputy Mayor has placed an emphasis on disability rights and social and economic justice for all in his bid to become a Senator.

He says he wants to ‘restore dignity and respect’ to people with disabilities and put forward a ‘progressive set of policies’ to move Ireland into a more progressive and equitable society.

Speaking on Galway Talks, he says he’s ready to kick off his campaign – to hear more, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…