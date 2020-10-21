Athenry-Oranmore budget for 2021 passed with half a million euro spending increase

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry-Oranmore councillors have passed the region’s budget for 2021 with a half a million euro increase in spending.

The budget for 2021 provides for an expenditure of 3.9 million euro, compared to a figure of 3.4 million in 2020.

At todays meeting in County Hall, the proposed budget for 2021 was passed with an amendment providing for the re-allocation of funding to restore community grants for 2021.

The proposal was made by County Cathaoirleach Councillor James Charity and seconded by councillor Liam Carroll and carried by 3 votes to 2.

Cathaoirleach Councillor Charity says while the budget process for 2021 remains challenging for the council, a €507 thousand increase in overall funding for local roads in the wider Athenry-Oranmore area is most welcome.

He says this will allow roads in areas such as Annaghdown, Claregalway, Lackagh, Oranmore, Athenry and Monivea to be maintained