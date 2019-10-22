Athenry/Oranmore area passes its 2020 budget

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Athenry/Oranmore area has passed its 2020 budget

The envisaged expenditure for the district will be 3.45 million euro, up 350 thousand euro on 2019.

Road funding has increased by 13 percent in the new budget but still remains a contentious issue, with many councillors raising concerns about the metric by which roads funding is allocated.

Currently road funding is allocated per kilometre of road, whereas many councillors argued it should be assessed by the volume of traffic that passes through the district – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…