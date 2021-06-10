Athenry one of 29 county towns to hold rally in support of farming

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry is one of 29 county towns nationwide where a rally will be held tomorrow in a bid to highlight the importance of the farming and agri-food sector to the rural economy.

The nationwide day of action will get underway at 11am and is led by the Irish Farmers Association.

IFA President Tim Cullinan says critical decisions are imminent which will have far-reaching implications for the sector.

He has warned that the shape of the next CAP and the Climate Action Bill will have significant repercussions for farming.

The IFA is calling for policies that support commercial farming into the future.