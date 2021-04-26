Athenry mart has licence suspended due to breach of COVID-19 procedures

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry mart has had its licence suspended due to a breach of COVID-19 regulations.

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that the licence issued to Athenry mart was suspended last Thursday (April 22nd).

The licence has been suspended due to a breach of a licence condition related to COVID-19 safety procedures.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, Department officials state they are in contact with management at the mart in order to progress matters.

Any mart that is currently trading has had its Level 5 COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedure approved by Department officials.

Each mart is subject to ongoing inspections to monitor compliance with Level 5 COVID-19 procedures and any breaches may lead to the suspension of the mart licence.

The Department has confirmed that no other marts have currently had their licence suspended.