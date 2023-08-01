Athenry man’s image included in prestigious astrophotography exhibition in Dublin

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Athenry man’s winning image is to be included in a prestigious astrophotography outdoor exhibition in Dublin from tomorrow.

David Mackie was a runner-up in the Reach for the Stars competition, run by the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies.

The 14 top-rated images from the competition will be displayed on the railings of the Institute’s Burlington Road premises.

David’s submission, ‘The Spaghetti Nebula’, captures the dust and gas blown into space by the enormous explosion of a supernova.