Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry, Loughrea, Headford and Gort are now priorities for upcoming transport studies.

Systra Ltd will carry out some of the studies, which must also align with each Local area plan.

The studies will look at modes of travel, options for new Active Travel measures and a traffic management plan.

Councillor Andrew Reddington explains how this has come about and outlines how it will work in Headford, for example