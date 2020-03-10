Athenry launches online alternative to St. Patrick’s Day parade

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry has launched an online alternative to their St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Government recommendations announced yesterday have resulted in almost all St. Patrick Day Parades around the country being cancelled.

However, participants in Athenry will now have the opportunity to record their entries and upload them to the Athenry’s St. Patrick Day Facebook event page.

This alternative approach is an opportunity for people to share their creations despite the cancellation of the parade and to be in with a chance to win a prize.

Athenry Community Council host the parade each year with the Athenry Medieval Town Band and many other groups of people taking part in the celebration.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Shelly Herterich Quinn says that despite the parade being cancelled we can all still enjoy it online.