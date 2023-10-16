Galway Bay FM

16 October 2023

Athenry hosts IFA election hustings tonight

The IFA elections are hotting up, and the President and Deputy President hustings take place in Athenry later today (mon oct 16)

They will take place at 8 tonight in the Raheen Woods Hotel, ahead of the December elections

The Presidential debate involves Laois’ Francie Gorman and Limerick’s Martin Stapleton

There will be extra Galway interest in the Deputy Presidential debate involving Ardrahan’s Pat Murphy and Wexford’s Alice Doyle

Galway IFA chairman Stephen Canavan has issued an open invitation to all IFA members in Galway to come along to listen and question the candidates

