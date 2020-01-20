Athenry for Apple campaigners to hand letter to Taoiseach as Tim Cook secures award

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Representatives from Athenry for Apple are in Dublin this morning to hand a letter into the office of the Taoiseach – voicing their desire to bring the Apple Data Centre back to the town.

It comes as Apple CEO Tim Cook is in the capital to receive an award for the firm’s contribution to Ireland’s business landscape.

The Athenry group is set to arrive in Merrion Square in the next few minutes (11am) where they will meet with Leo Varadkar’s personal secretary.

