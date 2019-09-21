Athenry food innovation hub ready to proceed to construction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry’s multi-million euro food innovation hub is ready to proceed to construction.

That’s according to Galway East TD and Minister of State Sean Canney.

He says Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has signed the lease on behalf of Teagasc for the land needed for the development.

Bia Innovator Campus CLG plans to develop a multi-food sector centre of excellence at Teagasc Mellows Campus in Athenry.

The 24-thousand square foot centre is expected to create 360 new jobs in 40 companies during its first three years of existence.

It will have 4 co-working kitchens, 9 individual starter food production units and 3 large scale individual food production units at the centre of excellence.

Minister Canney says the signing of the lease paves the way for construction to begin shortly.