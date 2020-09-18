Athenry creche owner criticises delays in HSE contact tracing following confirmed cases at the facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Athenry creche owner has criticised the HSE over delays in contact tracing following two confirmed cases at the childcare facility.

Little Treasures Creche in Kiltulla had its first case confirmed on Monday morning.

Current guidelines require only the pod of the child with the virus, and staff in direct contact to isolate.

However management closed the facility on Monday and immediately contacted the HSE, Tusla and parents.

According to the creche manager, the HSE was then supplied with full contact details of each parent, and those who’d come in contact with the confirmed cases.

This has resulted in criticism of delays in the contact tracing programme as parents of the children reportedly received little or no official communication on their children being in close contact of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Creche owner Majella O'Reilly says if she had not personally contacted the parents, they would not have been able to attend their scheduled coronavirus tests