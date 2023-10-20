Galway Bay FM

20 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Athenry business among 3 companies praised for innovation at national awards

Share story:
Athenry business among 3 companies praised for innovation at national awards

Athenry business, Konree Innovation, is among three companies being praised for their innovation in the Aquatech sector.

Konree Innovation uses AI technology and machine learning to drive sustainable seafood farming.

The local marine-tech company represented the West as a finalist in BIM Aquatech Business of the Year awards.

CEO of Konree Innovation Margaret Rae outlines how the company uses AI to combat sea lice, a parasite that affects fish.

Share story:

Health Minister says new Emergency Department at UHG to take major step forward in coming weeks

The Health Minister has today indicated that the long-awaited new Emergency Department at UHG is to take a major step forward in the coming weeks. It̵...

Gardai seek help in finding young man missing from Ballinasloe

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a man missing from Ballinasloe 32 year-old Laurence Doyle has been missing since yesterday mo...

New city tour billed as "spine-tingling" journey into dark history of Galway

A “spine-tingling” journey into the darker and lesser known side of the history of Galway City. That’s how Experience Galway is describi...

Galway Pumpkin Patch in Ardrahan named in Ireland’s top 10

Galway Pumpkin Patch in Castletaylor in Ardrahan has been named in Ireland’s top 10 The survey was carried out by HelloFresh Ireland, the recipe box del...