Athenry Bia Innovator campus seeks expressions of interest from food community

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Bia Innovator Campus in Athenry is seeking expressions of interest from the food community to be registered before the end of the month.

The facility is on course to open in summer 2021 and aims to address the region’s growing need for workspace infrastructure and innovation services among start-up, growing and established food producers.

More than 40 food companies will enter the campus from January ahead of its official opening in the summer.

Producers will also have the opportunity to connect with advisory teams and educators under the themes of production, collaboration, education and innovation, creating 360 jobs for the region.

The state-of-the-art campus is co-located at Teagasc, Athenry and represents an investment of €7 million.

Expressions of interest can be made online at www.biainnovatorcampus.ie

Peter Feeney, Chairperson of the Bia Innovator Board says COVID-19 has put the spotlight on the food sector and the critical supply chains from farm to fork.

He says over 50 expressions of interest have already been received.