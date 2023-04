Athenry, Portumna and Aughnanure Castles are reopening to visitors for the summer.

The OPW is encouraging people to “Step into our Story” and pay a visit to these heritage sites.

Other OPW sites are also welcoming visitors, such as Dún Aonhgasa, and Pearse’s Cottage at Ionad Cultúrtha an Phiarsaigh, Conamara

To celebrate the early summer opening, people can enjoy free admission on the first Wednesday of every month throughout summer.