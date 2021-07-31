Athenry announced as one of 20 ‘Poetry Towns’ across Ireland

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Athenry has been announced as one of 20 ‘Poetry Towns’ across Ireland.

It’s part of an initiative by Poetry Ireland, that will see a range of free poetry-related activities take place in specially selected towns.

Each town will have an appointed Poet Laureate that will commissioned to write a poem celebrating their local area.

Each poem will be revealed in participating towns at a flagship event that will feature contributions from local poets, artists and musicans.

The full programme for each town will be made available at the end of August and further information is available at poetrytown.ie.