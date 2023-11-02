Athenry among 9 weather stations already recording a year’s amount of rain

Nine weather stations, including one in Athenry, have already recorded a year’s amount of rain – with two months remaining.

Met Eireann has released its climate report looking at conditions over October.

Recording stations in Dublin, Cavan, Cork, Meath, Roscommon and Athenry in Galway have already had a year’s amount of rain by the end of October – according to long-term averages.

However, there’s been a range of rainfall recorded – there was less than usual at Finner in Donegal – while Roches Point and Cork Airport had more than double the usual rain in October.

The wettest day of the month was on the 18th at Cork Airport – which had its highest daily amount of rain since 1995.

Another area in Cork – Moore Park – had its wettest October in 59 years.

With all the recent rain – it may be easy to forget the month started with a fine spell.

The highest temperature was at the Phoenix Park when it was just above 23 degrees.

While, nine weather stations – including in Dublin, Cavan, Sligo, Meath, Roscommon, Mayo and Tipperary – all had record high temperatures for October.

Overall throughout the month – temperatures were above average.