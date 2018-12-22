Current track
Assurance given over staffing at UHG during Christmas period

22 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Management at University Hospital Galway says the Accident and Emergency Department will be open for emergencies over the Christmas break.

While services will be pared down somewhat, the public is advised that staff will be on duty for all emergencies.

Last evening, there were 16 people waiting on trolleys for a bed at the hospital in Newcastle according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

General Manager of Galway University Hospitals, Chris Kane says medical staff will be working on Christmas Day as some patients will not be able to go home.

To hear more from Ms. Kane, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 12 and 1…

