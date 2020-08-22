Assurance ‘every effort’ being made to resolve water and electricity issues in Portumna/Woodford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD is reassuring residents in Portumna and Woodford that every effort is being made to tackle ongoing water and electricity supply issues in the area.

Water tankers are being deployed in Portumna and Killimor today, amid fears ongoing water outages may continue for longer than anticipated.

A tanker is now available at the Church in Portumna – while a tanker will also be set up at the water tower in Killimor this lunchtime.

It follows ongoing electrical issues at the treatment plant in Portumna, following damage caused by Storm Ellen – with crews working overnight to to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile a number of homes in Woodford are without power as the ESB continues to work with significant numbers of downed lines in the area.

Local Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte says everything that can be done, is being done – and crews have been working around the clock for the past 48 hours.

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news…